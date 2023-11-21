Under-19 World Cup 2024 moved to South Africa from Sri Lanka

Due to the suspension of Sri Lanka's cricket body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to move the next Under-19 World Cup 2024 from there to South Africa.

The ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) immediately following the World Cup, citing a "serious breach of its obligations as a Member, particularly, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka" by the board.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC remained steadfast in its position on the suspension of SLC during its current meeting in Ahmedabad. According to the article, cricket will continue in the nation, although hosting rights have been taken because of the suspension.

"It was a unanimous decision by the board that the suspension cannot be lifted. Cricket in the country will continue as normal," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

After 1998 and the most recent being in 2020, South Africa will be hosting the tournament for the third time. The competition is scheduled to start on 13 January and run until 9 February.