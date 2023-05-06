In uncharted territory: Virat Kohli first to 7000 IPL runs

Sports

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:44 pm

Related News

In uncharted territory: Virat Kohli first to 7000 IPL runs

Kohli has also been in good form this season, and ahead of this match he was sixth in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 375 runs in 10 matches, at an average of 45.50 and 137.87 strike rate. Also ahead of this match, he was already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6988 runs in 233 games. Also in his IPL career, Kohli has registered five centuries and 49 fifties. In 2021, he became the first batter to reach 6000 runs in IPL history, and in 2019, he became the second after Suresh Raina to smash 5000 runs in the tournament.

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:44 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

During RCB's ongoing IPL 2023 match vs DC, Virat Kohli became the first batter to script a historic record in the tournament's history. The former RCB captain became the first batter to slam 7000 runs in IPL, reaching the milestone on getting to 12 runs in New Delhi.

Kohli has also been in good form this season, and ahead of this match he was sixth in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 375 runs in 10 matches, at an average of 45.50 and 137.87 strike rate. Also ahead of this match, he was already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6988 runs in 233 games. Also in his IPL career, Kohli has registered five centuries and 49 fifties. In 2021, he became the first batter to reach 6000 runs in IPL history, and in 2019, he became the second after Suresh Raina to smash 5000 runs in the tournament.

What makes Kohli so dominant in IPL is the distance between him and second-placed Shikhar Dhawan in the all-time run chart. The PBKS skipper has registered 6536 runs in 213 matches, followed by DC captain David Warner (6189) in third position. Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma is fourth with 6063 runs.

Last year, Kohli had his most disappointing IPL season, managing only 341 runs in 16 matches, at an average of 22.73. But he soon found his form in the Asia Cup and also ended as the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup last year.

Despite Kohli's good form, RCB have been highly erratic this year, and are fifth in the standings with 10 points in nine matches, packed with five wins and four defeats. As captain, Kohli was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2016 with 973 runs, but RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

13h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

3h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

5h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

7h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work