Unchanged Bangladesh opt to bat first in Mirpur Test
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second Test at Mirpur.
The hosts are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series and fielding an unchanged XI while New Zealand have brought in Mitchell Santner for Ish Sodhi.
Nayeem Hasan was a doubt after he sustained a finger injury but he kept his place in the team.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan(w), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel