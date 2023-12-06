Unchanged Bangladesh opt to bat first in Mirpur Test

Sports

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:25 am

Unchanged Bangladesh opt to bat first in Mirpur Test

Nayeem Hasan was a doubt after he sustained a finger injury but he keeps his place in the team.

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second Test at Mirpur.

The hosts are 1-0 up in the two-match Test series and fielding an unchanged XI while New Zealand have brought in Mitchell Santner for Ish Sodhi.

Nayeem Hasan was a doubt after he sustained a finger injury but he kept his place in the team.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan(w), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel

