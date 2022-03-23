Unchanged Bangladesh bowl first in series decider

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 04:40 pm

They have now played the same XI for two successive ODI series - three matches each against Afghanistan and South Africa.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh lost the toss and have been asked to bowl first by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma in the series-deciding third ODI at Centurion.

Bangladesh remain unchanged. They have now played the same XI for two successive ODI series - three matches each against Afghanistan and South Africa.

The hosts made one forced change, Dwaine Pretorius replaces injured Wayne Parnell. 

The series is level at 1-1. Bangladesh won the first game by 38 runs before the hosts fought back in the series and win the second ODI by 7 wickets.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Kyle Verreynne, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Tabraiz Shamsi, 11 Lungi Ngidi

