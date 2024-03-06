Unchanged Bangladesh bowl first again in second T20I

Unchanged Bangladesh bowl first again in second T20I

The hosts must win the match to stay alive in the three-match series after losing the first match by 3 runs. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS). 

The hosts must win the match to stay alive in the three-match series after losing the first match by 3 runs. 

While Bangladesh are unchanged, the visitors have made just one change to their playing XI - bringing Dilshan Madushanaka in for Akila Dananjaya.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana
 

