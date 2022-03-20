Unchanged Bangladesh bat first in second ODI in search of series win, SA make three changes

Sports

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 01:44 pm

Related News

Unchanged Bangladesh bat first in second ODI in search of series win, SA make three changes

Bangladesh won the first match by 38 runs and are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series.

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 01:44 pm
Unchanged Bangladesh bat first in second ODI in search of series win, SA make three changes

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against South Africa at Johannesburg. 

Bangladesh's playing eleven remains unchanged while the hosts made three changes to their side. 

Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi come in for Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Tamim said the team is confident and motivated after their historic win in the first match.

"We are confident, looks like a good wicket. We have to start well and post a decent total. It's a great opportunity for us, everyone is motivated. We know how hard we have worked to get here. We have not made any changes. We have plans, but we need to execute them as well. We can put them under pressure if we execute our plans," said Tamim at the toss.

Bangladesh won the first match by 38 runs and are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

2h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

4h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

18h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

18h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

19h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine