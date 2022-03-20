Unchanged Bangladesh bat first in second ODI in search of series win, SA make three changes

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against South Africa at Johannesburg.

Bangladesh's playing eleven remains unchanged while the hosts made three changes to their side.

Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi come in for Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Tamim said the team is confident and motivated after their historic win in the first match.

"We are confident, looks like a good wicket. We have to start well and post a decent total. It's a great opportunity for us, everyone is motivated. We know how hard we have worked to get here. We have not made any changes. We have plans, but we need to execute them as well. We can put them under pressure if we execute our plans," said Tamim at the toss.

Bangladesh won the first match by 38 runs and are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi