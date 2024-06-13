Unchanged Bangladesh asked to bat first by Netherlands in crucial T20 World Cup clash

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup as international cricket returns to the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup as international cricket returns to the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown. 

For the match which has been dubbed as a virtual knockout, the Netherlands have gone bowling-heavy, bringing in off-spinner Aryan Dutt for Teja Nidamanuru.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are unchanged. 

Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

