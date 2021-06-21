Uncertainty over Tigers’ Zimbabwe tour quelled

The uncertainty over Bangladesh national cricket team's tour to Zimbabwe has been quelled finally.

Bangladesh will play one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is during their month-long tour in Zimbabwe.

Uncertainty gripped the tour after the Zimbabwe government imposed a strict lockdown and stopped all the activities in the country including the sport due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

But Akram Khan, the cricket operations chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said the itinerary of Bangladesh's Zimbabwe tour has been finalized and they will leave the country as it was previously scheduled.

"Bangladesh cricket team's Zimbabwe tour has been finalized. We'll leave the country on June 28 or 29. As per the previous scheduled, we'll begin the tour with a one-off Test from July 7. There was no change in the schedule," Akram said here today.

Even though Akram Khan said the tour has been finalized, nothing has been confirmed by either board.

Bangladesh's tour in Zimbabwe will start with a one-off Test, scheduled from July 7-11. They will play the three ODIs on July 16, 18 and 20 after which the three T20Is are scheduled on July 23, 25 and 27.

All kind of public gatherings and sports activities are now banned in Zimbabwe due to the new wave of Coronavirus. Shortly after the announcement of strict lockdown in Zimbabwe, BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said they were confident of the tour.