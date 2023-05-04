Uncertainty over Ireland-Bangladesh series broadcasting

Ireland visited Bangladesh last month. Before the end of the month, Bangladesh went to England to play another series against the Irish. The three-match ODI series at Chelmsford will begin on May 9. Even though there are few days left, the issue of TV broadcast of this series is not finalized yet. BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that Cricket Ireland is continuing to try.

It is the responsibility of the host country to ensure the broadcast. But BCB could not be clear after talking to Cricket Ireland about this. The host country did not provide any information to BCB about the broadcast despite being asked. Due to which there is uncertainty about Bangladesh-Ireland series broadcast.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in Mirpur on Thursday, 'We have spoken to the Ireland Cricket Board and asked to know which channel will show the game in Bangladesh territory. They haven't confirmed it yet. Maybe that's why they didn't tell me. We will know as soon as possible. If they can finalize, I will inform.

The chief executive of BCB said, "The issue of broadcast depends entirely on the organizing board." They finalize it. When someone goes to a country, it is the responsibility of the host board. When they confirm their matter, they will inform. Only then will we tell.

BCB is in contact with Cricket Ireland to ensure that the Bangladeshi audience can watch the game. The country's cricket governing body remains optimistic about the broadcast. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, 'Like you, we also hope that the general audience of Bangladesh can watch the game. That's why we want to know, contact them.

If there is no broadcast on any television, cricket fans have to subscribe and watch the game on ICC TV. However, it is not certain whether the match will be shown on ICC TV. However, BCB has not asked about this. Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, 'It is a different platform, another option. What we want to know is basically whether the game will be shown on TV or in any channel.

The Bangladesh team went to England divided into two parts. Bangladesh will play a warm-up match tomorrow (May 5) after three days of practice. Who will be the opponents, nothing has been announced yet. The first ODI will be held on May 9. The next two ODIs will be held on May 12 and 14. All the matches of this ICC Super League series will be held at Chelmsford.