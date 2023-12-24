Uncertainty looms over Tamim's international return and central contract

Sports

UNB
24 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 06:11 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over cricketer Tamim Iqbal's international return and central contract renewal. He reportedly expressed reluctance to be included in the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) upcoming central contract list.

Tamim's international career has been a whirlwind in recent months. He abruptly retired from international cricket before returning at the Prime Minister's behest.

He also stepped down as ODI captain before the World Cup and subsequently missed the tournament due to injury, adding further drama to his comeback narrative.

The selectors claimed they excluded Tamim from the team due to concerns about the batter's injury. However, Tamim clarified that while he does have some injury concerns, they are not severe enough to render him unfit to play.

His absence from the recent Test and ODI series against New Zealand further fueled speculation about his future. Following a meeting at the BCB president's residence, Tamim hinted in a press conference that a decision regarding his career might be made after the upcoming elections.

On Sunday, BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed that Tamim has conveyed his wish not to be included in the new central contract.

"Tamim asked not to include him in the central contract," Jalal said. "He has his personal plan for his future. He may sit with us and discuss further, and before that, he wants to be not included in the contract."

Jalal also mentioned that the new contract will be revealed within 31 December. He, however, did not disclose who are being included in the new central contract.

