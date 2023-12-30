Uncapped Neil Brand to lead South Africa in New Zealand Tests

South Africa are set to tour New Zealand for a two-match series part of the World Test Championship with an inexperienced squad with most of the regulars missing out due to their participation in the SA20 in January.

Uncapped batter Neil Brand will lead the side that features only three players - David Bedingham, Zubayr Hamza and Keegan Petersen - from the squad for the India Tests.

Brand has played 51 first-class matches so far and scored 2906 runs at an average just under 40.

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier is the most experienced player in the team with 15 caps.

South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo.