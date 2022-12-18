Uncapped Nasum Ahmed earns call-up for second Test against India

Nasum Ahmed, the talented left-arm spinner, has been selected for the Bangladesh Test squad for the upcoming second and final Test of their series against India starting on December 22nd in Dhaka.

Nasmum's call-up to the Test squad is a major milestone in his cricketing career, and he will no doubt be eager to make an impactful debut.

Nasum has represented Bangladesh in both ODI and T20I matches. He has played 83 T20 matches, 61 List A matches, 4 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far.

He has taken 105 wickets in First-class cricket at an average of 30.25, 32 wickets in T20I cricket at 20.03, 5 wickets in ODI cricket at 25.60, 80 wickets in List A cricket at 27.28 and 71 wickets in T20 cricket at 25.23. His best bowling figures are 7/43 in First-class cricket, 4/10 in T20I, and 5/49 in List-A cricket.

Bangladesh has opted to leave out pace bowlers Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam due to their respective injuries for this match.

Nasum Ahmed has been called up as a substitute for Shakib Al Hasan in the next Test match as Shakib will likely be limited to batting only due to an injury he sustained from a bouncer bowled by Umran Malik in the ODI series.

Shakib played the last ODI and first Test in Chattogram with that pain.

Bangladesh were defeated by 188 runs in their opening Test match in Chattogram, largely due to a lacklustre batting display in the first innings. To save the match, Bangladesh needed to bat the entire fifth day, but they failed to do that.

Bangladesh squad for Dhaka Test:

Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja.