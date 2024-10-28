Uncapped Mahidul replaces concussed Jaker for Bangladesh's 2nd Test against South Africa

Sports

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 05:35 pm

Although Bangladesh did not reveal what their playing XI will be for the second Test against South Africa, they have been forced into making one change.

Jaker Ali has been released from the squad after suffering a concussing while practicing on Sunday and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named his replacement, uncapped middle-order batter Mahidul Islam.

The 25-year-old Mahidul has been in very good form in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).

He has scored 1934 runs in 43 first-class matches and is coming off a hundred (118 against Sylhet Division) in the only innings he has played in the ongoing NCL.

Regarding Jaker, national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: "Jaker Ali suffered a concussion while batting in practice yesterday (Sunday). He has a history of concussions and is still showing symptoms. Given his previous concussion record, recovery may take some time. Based on the clinical findings, he has been ruled out of the second Test."

This is a blow for Bangladesh as Jaker was among the runs in the first Test, scoring 58 from 111 balls in the second innings and formed a crucial partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the seventh wicket.

 

