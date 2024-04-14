'Unbeaten' Leverkusen win first Bundesliga title, breaking Bayern's 11-year run

Sports

AFP
14 April, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 11:29 pm

Related News

'Unbeaten' Leverkusen win first Bundesliga title, breaking Bayern's 11-year run

Leverkusen's maiden title win, coming after five second-place finishes in their history, keeps their dream of a remarkable treble alive this season.

AFP
14 April, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 11:29 pm
&#039;Unbeaten&#039; Leverkusen win first Bundesliga title, breaking Bayern&#039;s 11-year run

Bayer Leverkusen crushed Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday to win the Bundesliga for the first time in their 120-year history, breaking Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the German title.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen were controlled and dominant despite the occasion, a hat-trick from Florian Wirtz alongside goals from Victor Boniface and Granit Xhaka extending their unbeaten run to a stunning 43 games in all competitions.

Leverkusen's maiden title win, coming after five second-place finishes in their history, keeps their dream of a remarkable treble alive this season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

More to follow....

Top News / Football

Bayer Leverkusen / Bundesliga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

3h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

6h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

7h | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

14h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

1d | Videos