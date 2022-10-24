'Umpire turned around only after Kohli asked for it': Pakistan legends furious over controversial no-ball in India tie

Sports

Hindustan Times
24 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:06 pm

Related News

'Umpire turned around only after Kohli asked for it': Pakistan legends furious over controversial no-ball in India tie

Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik, during their conversation with A Sports after Pakistan's heartbreaking loss at the MCG, felt that the on-field umpires should have consulted the third umpire for the call.

Hindustan Times
24 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 04:06 pm
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

The nail-biting encounter between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a moment of controversy in the last over where the Men in Blue required 15 runs to win the match. Mohammad Nawaz bowled a high full toss in the fourth ball of the final over which was dispatched for a six over deep square leg. Virat Kohli immediately protested for a no ball and on-field umpire Marais Erasmus made a late call in favour of the India side. Babar Azam and his men did protest, but the decision stayed. India eventually won the thriller by four wickets, but legends of Pakistan cricket were furious as the umpire and rather accused that they only made the decision after Kohli had asked for it.

Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik, during their conversation with A Sports after Pakistan's heartbreaking loss at the MCG, felt that the on-field umpires should have consulted the third umpire for the call.

"The ball seemed to dip but its kind of touch and go. To the naked eye, it did not seem like a no-ball but in slow-motion, it does seem like it dipped … Any batsman will turn and ask for no ball. That's not his [Kohli]s] fault. Such a big game. You have technology. Use it. Why flare up things unnecessarily?" Akram said.

The legendary pacer also said that had he and Waaqr been part of the World Cup commentary panel they would have surely raised an issue.

On the other hand, former captain Moin Khan, in conversation with Geo Super, felt it indeed was a no ball but admitted that the decision should have been take by the third umpire. "Replay show it was certainly a no ball but these decisions, the umpire should check with the third umpire. The mistake here is that they didn't take help from third umpire," he said.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Cricket Umpires / Waqar Younis / Wasim Akram / Shoaib Akhtar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

5h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

6h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

7h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

59m | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

2h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

Key factors of Bangladesh vs Netherlands match

20h | Videos
Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning