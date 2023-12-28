Umpire trapped in lift delays play in Melbourne Test

Sports

Reuters
28 December, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

Umpire trapped in lift delays play in Melbourne Test

Players returned to the field after the second day's lunch break but on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough would not allow action to resume with Illingworth not in his position in the grandstand.

Reuters
28 December, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Umpire trapped in lift delays play in Melbourne Test

Play was briefly held up in the second Australia v Pakistan test on Thursday after third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Players returned to the field after the second day's lunch break but on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough would not allow action to resume with Illingworth not in his position in the grandstand.

"The game is delayed because the third umpire...is stuck in the lift," Cricket Australia posted on social media platform X, which elicited a prompt post from the MCG saying "Sorry".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After several minutes, fourth umpire Phil Gillespie occupied the third umpire's box so play could resume and Illingworth eventually appeared and looked amused as he waved at the camera.

"We were having a bit of a chat ... and the doors open and then close and then didn't move again," sports commentator Mel McLaughlin, who was trapped in the lift with Illingworth and a few others, said afterwards.

"..we're all just trying to keep things calm and keep Richard talking and being entertained because we knew he was a little bit distracted and knew he had to get out there.

"He ran quite quickly straight upstairs."

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

21m | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

6h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How were so many economists so wrong about the recession?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

16h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

5h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

17h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

18h | Videos