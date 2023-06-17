Umpire Nitin Menon ahead of Ashes debut: 'Big stars in India always create pressure on field'

Umpiring in India or in a match involving the Indian team is arguably the toughest task in the profession. And it solely boils down to the fact that there are more eyeballs glued to the game than any other cricket match. And in the age of social media, one small error leads to immense criticism across all platforms. But that is not what Nitin Menon described as pressure. He rather pointed his fingers at the big stars of the Indian team while claiming that the constant pressure put on him in the last three years has helped him grow as an ICC Elite Panel umpire.

Covid restrictions left Menon with most of his duties at home. However, he did get to officiate matches in the last two T20 World Cups which were played in the UAE and Australia and also travelled to England for their series against South Africa. Overall, he has now officiated in 15 Tests, 24 ODIs and 20 T20 Internationals since June 2020, when he was inducted into the ICC Elite Panel.

Ahead of his making his debut in Ashes series next month, Menon, in an interview with PTI, admitted that after being in constant pressure through the India matches at home, officiating overseas games have become easier.

"When India play in India there is a lot of hype, lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do," he said. "It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting worked up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self confidence.

"Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility. I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered the ICC elite panel) but the last three years has helped me grow as an umpire," said the only Indian in the elite panel."

Menon will be seen in the third Test match of the five-games Ashes series and having the experience of umpiring a game in England last year, he knows what to expect.

"It will be a great series. I was there last year in England when they hosted South Africa. I could actually see what 'Bazball' is. So I know what to expect. Australia have a fantastic bowling line up and England the way they are playing are redefining test cricket.

"Stakes will be high but for me every match is a game between bat and ball. Will keep it simple just watch the ball and make decisions accordingly.

"I am very excited about it too as this was my dream. I could not do the previous Ashes as it happened during Covid. So I'm really looking forward to it and hopefully I will give my best shot there."

