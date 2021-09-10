Umpire Nadir Shah passes away

Former cricketer and ICC panel umpire Nadir Shah lost his battle against lung cancer as he breathed his last at the Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in the capital around 4:15 am on Friday.

He was 57 years old at the time of his death.

He has been suffering from lung cancer for a long time.

During his career as an international umpire, he was in charge of 6 Tests, 63 ODIs and 3 T20I matches. He fell ill on the field a couple of years ago while conducting a National League match in October 2019. Since then he had been locked in his house.

Announcing his death, BCB director Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby wrote on social media Facebook, "Nadir Shah (1964-2021). The man we love, the incomparable Nadir Shah is no more. I wish peace to his departed soul."

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel MP expressed his grief and condolences for the family of the deceased.

"Nadir Shah was a renowned face on the cricket field. His death is an irreparable loss for the country's sports arena. The nation will forever remember his unique contribution to the advancement of cricket in the country."

Nadir Shah was the young brother of former Bangladesh national team cricketer Jahangir Shah Badsha.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Road No-7 mosque in the capital's Dhanmondi after Jumma prayer.