Ukrainian club Shakhtar reaches out to wounded soldiers and war orphans

Sports

AFP
17 April, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

Ukrainian club Shakhtar reaches out to wounded soldiers and war orphans

Shakhtar Donetsk's objectives used to be confined to silverware but now the storied Ukrainian football club have loftier aims, financing hospital care abroad for wounded soldiers and finding new homes for orphans.

AFP
17 April, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Ukrainian club Shakhtar reaches out to wounded soldiers and war orphans

Shakhtar Donetsk's objectives used to be confined to silverware but now the storied Ukrainian football club have loftier aims, financing hospital care abroad for wounded soldiers and finding new homes for orphans.

The club - whose lifting of the 2009 UEFA Cup makes it one of only two Ukrainian teams to win a European club competition - has through its foundation Shakhtar Social spared no expense since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

They have paid 100,000 euros ($110,000) each for five severely wounded soldiers to be sent for medical treatment in hospitals in Israel, the United States and Spain.

"You cannot imagine what injuries they have," Shakhtar CEO Sergey Palkin told AFP in a phone interview.

"Two of them are paralysed, others suffered catastrophic wounds in a rocket detonation.

"It is very difficult to control one's emotions when one sees them.

"We want to give them a chance of a normal life. These hospitals have very sophisticated procedures.

"The families cannot sustain those expenses and the government has no capability to provide this financial help so we are taking care of them."

Children have suffered too amid the death and destruction. Some have been killed, some have been left as orphans and others have been forcibly taken to Russia.

"We have looked after 31 children, who lost their parents due to the war and we have found them 17 families," said Palkin.

"We provide living expenses, medical treatments, iPads and try to normalise the situation from a psychological point of view.

"These children have been left traumatised by the violent loss of their parents."

Shakhtar's Ukrainian international defender Ivan Petryak knows what it is like to lose a family member.

His father-in-law Ivan Petrenko was killed in action in the Donbas in May last year.

"The guys who were with him saw him die," Petryak told AFP.

"For us as a family it is the worst situation as we cannot find the body and we cannot make the funeral to say goodbye.

"This is the worst for us as we do not know what to do as we have no information about him."

'Bit of a circus'
Shakhtar have bitter experience of what it is like to be displaced. The club hosted matches in the 2012 European Championship but two years later they were on the move after the Russians seized Crimea.

They played in Kyiv before the war and are now in Lviv.

Little did they realise they would play host to more refugees from the Donbas region eight years later as the Russian army swept in once again.

"We accepted more than 2,000 refugees from the eastern part of Ukraine," said Palkin.

"We provide food, medical treatment, including psychological treatment, helping people to concentrate on what they should do regarding their next steps.

"Many lost houses, apartments, their passports and personal documents."

Petryak says he cannot envisage a scenario where he takes to a pitch in the future against a Russian team -- "they are like zombies" he says of the Russian players and their support of President Vladimir Putin.

Equally he is dumbfounded that IOC President Thomas Bach has left the door open for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympics in Paris next year.

"The situation is not possible," he said.

"Bach is very wrong. Every day they kill our children, people, athletes.

"More than 200 athletes have been killed and he wants to say Russia and Belarus are allowed at the Olympic Games. How is it possible?

"It is unbelievable. For me it is a bit of a circus."

Petryak says he understands why the vast majority of foreign players went out on loan once the conflict took hold.

He is extremely proud though that despite losing a huge amount of Brazilian talent, the club still finished third in their Champions League group and reached the last 16 of the Europa League this season.

"Some athletes have taken up the gun," he said.

"My team, we support the country with money and we can give more from this side.

"I am not criticising those who took up the gun but we feel the better we play, the more money we can send to the the army and other athletes.

"We are like a big family."

Football

Shakhtar Donetsk / Ukraine war / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

1h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

20m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan