Ukrainian city mourns champion kickboxer killed fighting Russian troops

Sports

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Ukrainian city mourns champion kickboxer killed fighting Russian troops

Merinov, 32, died in a hospital last week after he was wounded in the eastern region of Luhansk, claimed and partially controlled by Russia.

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:28 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to mourn four-times world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed in action fighting Russian troops.

Merinov, 32, died in a hospital last week after he was wounded in the eastern region of Luhansk, claimed and partially controlled by Russia.

The Ukrainian flag was draped over his coffin as it was carried out of the church on Monday.

"To the hero of Ukraine, Vitalii Merinov, three-times glory," his friend, Taras Mstyslav, said, with mourners calling out "Glory, glory, glory!" in response.

Citizens knelt on the street during the funeral procession, holding Ukrainian flags, while others threw flowers.

"He was a very active person," said Merinov's godfather, who goes by the call-sign "Boriusyk". "I am not saying it because he was my godson, but because he helped everyone: the children, the people, the needy ones. I am speechless...

"Unfortunately, the enemy takes the best."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year in what it called a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

Merinov's mother and wife were in tears at the funeral, as were several mourners, while his two-year-old daughter Leia bid farewell to his portrait held aloft in the church.

"You can see for yourself, thousands of Ivano-Frankivsk residents came to say farewell to him," Mstyslav said at the cemetery.

"This is the indicator that he loved people and the people loved him."

Others

Russia Ukraine war / Kickboxing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

3h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

7h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

8h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

14m | TBS Entertainment
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

4h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

4h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka