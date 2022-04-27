Ukraine league season terminated due to martial law

Sports

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 01:32 pm

Related News

Ukraine league season terminated due to martial law

No matches have been played since Russia invaded Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Reuters
27 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 01:32 pm
Ukraine league season terminated due to martial law

The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) season has been terminated and the title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country, the league said.

No matches have been played since Russia invaded Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The last round of fixtures was played in December before the league went on a three-month winter break. Shakhtar Donetsk were top of the league table with 47 points from 18 games, two points ahead of Dynamo Kyiv.

"The football clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League supported the proposal to terminate the 2021/22 season ... since the championship cannot be completed due to the extension of martial law status in Ukraine," the UPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The standings as of 24 February 2022, will be the final standings of the 2021/22 season, with no winners to be awarded. The corresponding decision was submitted for approval by the executive committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football."

The top two teams earn qualification for the Champions League.

Football

Ukraine crisis / Russia invades Ukraine / Ukraine Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

1h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

3h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

3h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

2h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

3h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

21h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access