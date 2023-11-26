Uganda stun Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier

Uganda stunned Zimbabwe in a vital Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier by five wickets to earn two important points. It was the first time the 23rd-ranked Uganda played a Test-playing nation.

With the win, Uganda moved up to the third place in the points table.

The top two spots are currently occupied by Namibia and Kenya. Zimbabwe need other results to go their way to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Uganda chased down 137 set by Zimbabwe in the 20th over. Dinesh Nakrani starred with three for 14 with the ball. Riazat Ali Shah scored 42 off 28 balls.

The top two teams will make it into the World Cup next year.