Uganda qualify for their first-ever Men's T20 World Cup

30 November, 2023, 04:00 pm
All 20 teams have now been confirmed for the big event. Namibia were the first team from Africa to qualify.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Uganda made history by earning a spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the USA and the West Indies. 

All 20 teams have now been confirmed for the big event. Namibia were the first team from Africa to qualify. 

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has suffered yet another setback as they failed to qualify for two straight ICC events.

More to follow..

