UEFA invests nearly €30m in Euro 2024 sustainability efforts

The Euro 2024 tournament held in Germany saw an investment of €29.6 million (£26.1 million) towards sustainability initiatives, according to a joint statement by UEFA and the German Football Federation (DFB) on friday.

"We succeeded in making sustainability a central focus at EURO 2024, and we are proud of that," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf stated, adding that sustainability will continue to play a significant role in future projects, particularly in Germany's bid to host the 2029 UEFA Women's European Championship.

The report highlighted several key environmental measures: a 75% reduction in air travel compared with Euro 2016, a 21% decrease in carbon emissions, and a 36% reduction in waste. Additionally, a €7 million climate fund financed 272 sustainable infrastructure projects aimed at amateur clubs and regional football associations across Germany.

Despite these initiatives, environmental groups raised concerns, pointing out issues with short-haul flights for teams, excessive plastic in UEFA merchandise, and insufficient recyclable packaging for food and beverages. Environmental Action Germany argued that these aspects undermine sustainability efforts, as short flights and single-use packaging have significant environmental impacts that energy-saving measures in smaller clubs cannot offset.