UCL draw: Bayern Munich, Barcelona headline Group C; Benzema wins men's player of the year

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 August, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 11:58 pm

Related News

UCL draw: Bayern Munich, Barcelona headline Group C; Benzema wins men's player of the year

Meanwhile, Premier League winners Manchester City face a tricky test, with Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund also part of the same group. Copenhagen is the fourth team in Group G. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been clubbed in the same pool, which is Group C.

Hindustan Times
25 August, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 11:58 pm
UCL draw: Bayern Munich, Barcelona headline Group C; Benzema wins men&#039;s player of the year

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) draws are out and defending champions Real Madrid are placed in Group F. RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Celtic are the other three teams pooled in the same group.

Meanwhile, Premier League winners Manchester City face a tricky test, with Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund also part of the same group. Copenhagen is the fourth team in Group G.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been clubbed in the same pool, which is Group C.

Here are the team wise distribution of all the groups for Round of 32:

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers FC

Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, FC Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Clube De Portugal, Olympique de Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea FC, FC Salzburg, GNK Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic FC

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa FC

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was awarded the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year. He guided Madrid to the UCL title last season, which was also his second with the club. Overall he has won four Champions League titles, the most by any manager in the history of the competition.

The English Women's team coach Sarina Wiegman was awarded the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award. She was the coach of the England team, which went on to clinch the Women's Euro 2022 title recently.

Among the players, Alexia Putellas won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. Karim Benzema won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. The Madrid forward had won the La Liga and Champions League last season. He was also the top scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga in the previous season. He had scored 15 goals in the elite European footballing event and had netted 27 times in the Spanish league.

Football

UEFA Champions League / FC Barcelona / Bayern Munich / Karim Benzema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

12h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

14h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

1h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

1h | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

5h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation