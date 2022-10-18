UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan takes first hattrick of T20 World Cup 2022

Sports

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 03:54 pm

UAE's Karthik Meiyappan takes first hattrick of T20 World Cup 2022

Meiyappan is the first player from an associate team to take a hat-trick against a Test team in men’s World Cups (T20Is or ODIs).

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 03:54 pm
UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan takes first hattrick of T20 World Cup 2022

Karthik Meiyappan of the United Arab Emirates took the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup in Australia on Tuesday.  Asian champions Sri Lanka were motoring at 117-2 in the 15th over when the leg-break bowler struck, removing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in successive balls.

Meiyappan began by getting Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught off the fourth ball of the 15th over. He removed Charith Asalanka off the next ball, caught behind. Meiyappan completed his hat-trick by clean bowling Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

The legspinner finished with three wickets for 19 runs off four overs.

Meiyappan joins Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), and Kagiso Rabada (2021) as only the fifth bowler to bag a hattrick at the T20 World Cup.

In the history of the men's World Cup, Meiyappan is the first associate team player to score a hat trick against a Test team (T20Is or ODIs).

 

