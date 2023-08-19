UAE thrash New Zealand to script historic win in second T20I

Sports

AFP
19 August, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 11:54 pm

Related News

UAE thrash New Zealand to script historic win in second T20I

Asif Khan finished off the job with an unbeaten 48 as he smacked New Zealand skipper Tim Southee for three boundaries in the 16th over to seal a famous victory with 26 balls to spare.

AFP
19 August, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 11:54 pm
Photo: Emirates Cricket Board
Photo: Emirates Cricket Board

United Arab Emirates captain Muhammad Waseem made 55 to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Saturday in Dubai as the hosts levelled the three-match T20 series.

Set 143 to win after again choosing to bowl first, the UAE lost opener Aryansh Sharma without scoring before Waseem and Vriitya Aravind (25) steadied the innings.

Waseem struck four fours and three sixes in his 29-ball knock, which ended when he skied left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to extra cover.

Asif Khan finished off the job with an unbeaten 48 as he smacked New Zealand skipper Tim Southee for three boundaries in the 16th over to seal a famous victory with 26 balls to spare.

Mark Chapman's 63 was the standout contribution in New Zealand's 142-8.

Opener Chad Bowes and Jimmy Neesham, who both scored 21, were the only other batters to reach double figures for the tourists.

Aayan Afzal Khan ripped through New Zealand's top order, the left-arm spinner bowling Santner and Dane Cleaver in successive balls before having Bowes stumped to record figures of 3-20.

New Zealand won the first match of the series by 19 runs on Thursday. The series finale is at the same venue on Sunday.

Cricket

UAE cricket team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country