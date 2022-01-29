U-19 WC: Two plate matches cancelled after 9 Canada players test Covid positive

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 12:44 pm

Related News

U-19 WC: Two plate matches cancelled after 9 Canada players test Covid positive

The players will now undertake a period of isolation where their welfare will be monitored by the event medical team.

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 12:44 pm
U-19 WC: Two plate matches cancelled after 9 Canada players test Covid positive

Two Plate competition matches at the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup have been cancelled after nine Canada players tested positive for Covid-19.

The players will now undertake a period of isolation where their welfare will be monitored by the event medical team.

As a consequence, the Canadian team has insufficient available players to be able to take any further part in the event.

Canada's plate play-off semi-final with Scotland on Saturday is cancelled and in accordance with the playing conditions, Scotland will progress to the 13th/14th play-off as a result of having a better net run rate than Canada from all matches played in the event.

The 15th/16th play-off that would have featured Canada against either Uganda or PNG will also not take place.

"We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel two ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup games due to COVID-19 at this stage of the event. We were expecting to see some positive cases throughout the event and to date, these have been managed in accordance with our biosafety plan without impacting on fixtures. However, with so many players from the Canadian team testing positive it will not be possible to stage these games," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in a statement.

"The players are now self-isolating and will receive full support from the event medical team under the guidance of the Bio-Safety Advisory Group," he added.

The cancelled matches are as follows:

29 January - Canada v Scotland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

30 January - 15th/16 Play-Off, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (ANI)

  

Cricket

ICC U-19 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

1h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

1d | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building