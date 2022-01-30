U-19 WC: Defending champions Bangladesh bow out as India avenge 2020 final

India Under-19 knocked the defending champions out as they beat Bangladesh Under-19 by five wickets to book a semifinals date with Australia.

Earlier in the chase, the 'Boys in Blue' lost Harnoon Singh for a duck in the second over. Then, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shaik Rasheed steadied India's ship and then put their team into command by stitching a 50-run stand for the second wicket.

The stand eventually ended on 70 as Ripon Mondol dismissed Raghuvanshi on 44. On his next delivery, he sent the other well-set batter in Rasheed (26). Mondol then got two more, dismissing Siddarth Yadav on 6 and Raj Bawa for a duck.

Eventually, Dhull remained unbeaten on 20 to take India over the line in 30.5 overs. India U19 were set a target of 112 in 50 overs.

In the first innings, making use of the seam-friendly surface, India U19 pacer Ravi Kumar made the most of the conditions by dismissing Bangladesh U19 opener Mahfijul Islam on 2 in the second over of the day. Then, he got rid of Iftakher Hossain Ifti on 1 followed by Prantik Nabil on 7.

Then, Ariful Islam and Aich Mollah stitched a 23-run stand, and just when they looked settled, Vicky Ostwal dismissed the former on 9 and the MD Fahim on 0 to leave Bangladesh U19 five down.

They were then seven down after Aich Mollah was run-out for 17, while Kaushal Tambe trapped skipper Rakibul Hasan on 7. SM Meherob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) put on 50 runs for the next wicket but once Angkrish Raghuvanshi picked up Meherob, Bangladesh lost the next two wickets quickly and were skittled for 111 in 37.1 overs.

Bangladesh will play Pakistan in the 5th Place Play-off Semi-Final tomorrow.