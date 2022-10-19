Tymal Mills replaces injured Reece Topley in England's T20 WC squad
England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia after suffering an injury to his ankle during a fielding drill.
Topley rolled his ankle while stepping on a boundary cushion during a fielding drill ahead of the warm-up match against Pakistan. The injury turned out to be a big blow for England with the left-arm seamer ruled out of the tournament in Australia.
Tymal Mills, who is a travelling reserve player in the squad, has been named as his replacement. Mills had played a key role in England's T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, but injury had cut down his time with the team then.
