Two quick wickets bring Bangladesh back in the game, Pakistan 61/2

Sports

06 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 12:50 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

12:49 pm

Are Pakistan losing their way here?

They lost both openers in consecutive overs and all of a sudden they are 61 for 2. 

Ebadot picked up the wicket of Rizwan, caught at point by Shanto.

They still need 66 runs in 51 balls.

12:43 pm

Nasum Ahmed has picked up the first wicket of the innings and provided the much-needed breakthrough for Bangladesh.

Skipper Babar Azam departs for 25. Pakistan are 61/1 and need 67 runs in 54 balls.

12:39 pm

Pakistan have bagged 56 from their first 10 overs without losing any wicket. The bowlers have kept things tight for Bangladesh but they desperately need a wicket.

Pakistan need 72 runs in 60 balls as Babar and Rizwan batting on 25 and 31 respectively.

12:27 pm

Bangladeshi bowlers are keeping things tight for Pakistan. They have given away only 38 runs from 7 overs, less than 6 runs per over at this point.

Apart from Shakib who conceded 11 in his first over, all three other bowlers have been economical. 

12:13 pm

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have made a cautious start in their pursuit of 128 runs to reach the semis against Bangladesh.

Rizwan was lucky to survive a bullet as Sohan missed a dolly off Taskin's delivery in the first over.

Rizwan is batting on 19 and Babar has bagged 7 so far after 4 overs.

 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / BD vs PAK

