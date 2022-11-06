Two quick wickets bring Bangladesh back in the game, Pakistan 61/2

12:49 pm

Are Pakistan losing their way here?

They lost both openers in consecutive overs and all of a sudden they are 61 for 2.

Ebadot picked up the wicket of Rizwan, caught at point by Shanto.

They still need 66 runs in 51 balls.

12:43 pm

Nasum Ahmed has picked up the first wicket of the innings and provided the much-needed breakthrough for Bangladesh.

Skipper Babar Azam departs for 25. Pakistan are 61/1 and need 67 runs in 54 balls.

12:39 pm

Pakistan have bagged 56 from their first 10 overs without losing any wicket. The bowlers have kept things tight for Bangladesh but they desperately need a wicket.

Pakistan need 72 runs in 60 balls as Babar and Rizwan batting on 25 and 31 respectively.

12:27 pm

Bangladeshi bowlers are keeping things tight for Pakistan. They have given away only 38 runs from 7 overs, less than 6 runs per over at this point.

Apart from Shakib who conceded 11 in his first over, all three other bowlers have been economical.

12:13 pm

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have made a cautious start in their pursuit of 128 runs to reach the semis against Bangladesh.

Rizwan was lucky to survive a bullet as Sohan missed a dolly off Taskin's delivery in the first over.

Rizwan is batting on 19 and Babar has bagged 7 so far after 4 overs.