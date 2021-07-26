Two for the Price of one: Kiwi husband and wife target medal

26 July, 2021, 02:30 pm
26 July, 2021

Two for the Price of one: Kiwi husband and wife target medal

Photo: Collected.
Most athletes had to bid farewell to their partners before heading to the Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19 restrictions, but not so for equestrians Jonelle and Tim Price.

The world number seven and two, respectively, in equestrian eventing, are bound both by marriage and their aspiration to bring back a medal to New Zealand.

"There's definitely pros and cons involved," 41-year-old Jonelle told reporters.

"We've really found the balance of being each other's biggest supporters but equally we're very competitive ... It's the product of probably 20 years' experience of figuring out how to get that right."

Equestrian sports are the only Olympic disciplines that do not differentiate between athletes on the basis of gender and often include riders over 50, such as Tokyo's oldest Olympian, Australian Mary Hanna who is 66 and still going strong.

"We've managed over the years to make it a real advantage," Tim said.

"We've had the experience of building through the difficult years as a couple and now up to the top level of the sport and perhaps earlier in our career, it was more difficult as we were both forging our way."

Eventing combines elements of showjumping, cross-country riding and dressage, also known as horse ballet. Eventing medals will be awarded on Aug. 2.

The third rider on the Kiwi eventing team, 32-year-old Jesse Campbell, said both his teammates have been a huge help.

"Sometimes I have to step in as a little bit of a marriage counselor," he added.

New Zealand will face strong competition from German and British teams, but also the host nation Japan, Tim said. "The Japanese, they haven't been putting many feet wrong."

