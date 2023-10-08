Two nations, one World Cup dream for Roelof van der Merwe

Having once played in the same South Africa team as Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis, Roelof van der Merwe has finally made it to a World Cup -- with the Netherlands.

The 38-year-old is a member of a select group of just 16 men to have turned out for two countries.

Van der Merwe appeared in 13 ODIs for South Africa between 2009 and 2010 before switching allegiance to the Dutch in 2019.

He isn't quite the oldest player at the tournament. That honour goes to teammate Wesley Barresi, who has already celebrated his 39th birthday.

"I love competing, so I think that helps me stay fit, stay hungry for the game," said Van der Merwe on Sunday.

"I just love playing the game and competing against other teams and other players."

His four matches for the Dutch have yet to yield fireworks, with just two wickets, although he hit his first, and so far, only international half-century for his adopted nation against Zimbabwe in 2019.

He has thrived in shorter-form Twenty20, making 48 on his South Africa debut against Australia in 2009.

Three years ago, under the Dutch flag, he smashed 75 not out against Zimbabwe and pocketed four wickets.

Those skills have been in demand and has taken him to county and T20 cricket in England, the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils as well as the Caribbean Premier League.

"Whatever team I play for, I want to win. So, it doesn't change whether I'm playing in a World Cup or in a local competition," said Van der Merwe.

"I want to win games of cricket and I'll apply myself the best I can, whether it's on the field, giving advice, off the field training, I'm always well prepared and I just want to win games and nothing changes playing for the Dutch."

On his World Cup debut against Pakistan on Friday, he returned figures of 0-36 before being run out for four as the Dutch fought hard before slipping to an 81-run defeat.

On Monday, they take on New Zealand. The runners-up in the last two World Cups started the 2023 tournament with an impressive nine-wicket demolition of defending champions England.

Van der Merwe said his team will not be over-awed by facing Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra who both hit undefeated centuries in the win over England.

"Those two guys played a great partnership in the previous game but you know we've got our plans to get them out," he said.

"New Zealand are a very organised, skilful team so we know we're up against a quality side."

New Zealand have beaten the Netherlands in all of their four meetings, including one in the 1996 World Cup in India.

Three of those wins have been by thumping margins of more than 100 runs.

"If we play the way we play and execute how we want to then we can put them under pressure and win the game," added Van der Merwe, who backed batsmen Bas de Leede and opener Vikramjit Singh to be amongst the runs again on Monday.

De Leede scored 62 with Singh making 52 against Pakistan. De Leede also claimed four wickets.

"Bas and Vicky played very well," said van der Merwe.

The Dutch had been well-placed in that game, standing at 120-2 in pursuit of a 287-run target.

"We have reviewed the Pakistan game and we understand where we need to improve.

"Obviously, the learnings from that are we've got to do it for longer and that's been discussed and if you compare it to T20 cricket, it's 30 overs longer.

"So, it speaks for itself and we need to do it for longer and put them under pressure for longer."