Two female cricketers and one team staff out of quarantine after 20 days

Sports

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 03:52 pm

Related News

Two female cricketers and one team staff out of quarantine after 20 days

After staying at the Hotel Sonargaon and Mugda Hospital for 20 days, the three members have been released from the hospital on Monday afternoon and left for their respective homes.

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 03:52 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Women's team returned to the country without finishing the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe due to the sudden rise of Omicron in the African region. The team entered the five-day quarantine at Hotel Sonargaon on 01 December. They were counting days to go home as soon as the quarantine ends. But two cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 and later it was confirmed that they were infected with the Omicron variant.

Later a coach was also tested positive. The BCB informed the coach was attacked by the Delta variant.   

After staying at the Hotel Sonargaon and Mugda Hospital for 20 days, the three members have been released from the hospital on Monday afternoon and left for their respective homes.

Everyone was staying at Hotel Sonargaon. But on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind  and other Indian delicacies came to Sonargaon and the women cricketers were removed from there. The three Covid affected  were kept at Mugda General Hospital. The rest stayed in the flat allotted by BCB at Mirpur.

Touhid Mahmood, in-charge of the women's wing of the BCB, said, "The three members tested negative on Sunday evening. They started for their home this evening. We were under a lot of pressure throughout these days."

The women's cricketers will join the camp at Mirpur after 10-12 days of rest. The qualifying round of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Kuala Lumpur in January next year. A team from the qualifying round will have the opportunity to play in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The women's team will have camp for a few weeks before the qualifying round.

Rumana, Salma and Co. will take part in the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March after the qualifying round.

Bangladesh qualified for the Women's ODI World Cup for the first time in their cricket history.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Covid -19 / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1h | Panorama
Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

Ray-Ban smart sunglasses will now let you text on Facebook

2h | Brands
Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

Sony Xperia Pro-I: A premium smartphone for content creators

3h | Brands
All about stationeries and where to go to find them

All about stationeries and where to go to find them

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Weirdest Foods Around The World

Weirdest Foods Around The World

33m | Videos
Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Stocks that ruled 2021

Stocks that ruled 2021

20h | Videos
Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today