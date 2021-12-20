Two female cricketers and one team staff out of quarantine after 20 days

Bangladesh Women's team returned to the country without finishing the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe due to the sudden rise of Omicron in the African region. The team entered the five-day quarantine at Hotel Sonargaon on 01 December. They were counting days to go home as soon as the quarantine ends. But two cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 and later it was confirmed that they were infected with the Omicron variant.

Later a coach was also tested positive. The BCB informed the coach was attacked by the Delta variant.

After staying at the Hotel Sonargaon and Mugda Hospital for 20 days, the three members have been released from the hospital on Monday afternoon and left for their respective homes.

Everyone was staying at Hotel Sonargaon. But on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and other Indian delicacies came to Sonargaon and the women cricketers were removed from there. The three Covid affected were kept at Mugda General Hospital. The rest stayed in the flat allotted by BCB at Mirpur.

Touhid Mahmood, in-charge of the women's wing of the BCB, said, "The three members tested negative on Sunday evening. They started for their home this evening. We were under a lot of pressure throughout these days."

The women's cricketers will join the camp at Mirpur after 10-12 days of rest. The qualifying round of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Kuala Lumpur in January next year. A team from the qualifying round will have the opportunity to play in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The women's team will have camp for a few weeks before the qualifying round.

Rumana, Salma and Co. will take part in the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March after the qualifying round.

Bangladesh qualified for the Women's ODI World Cup for the first time in their cricket history.