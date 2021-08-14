Twitter flooded with hilarious memes after India's middle-order fails again

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 01:32 pm

Related News

Twitter flooded with hilarious memes after India's middle-order fails again

India were bowled out 364, losing their last 7 wickets for only 88 runs on Friday. Here is how Twitter was flooded with memes after India’s middle-order collapse at Lord’s against England.

Hindustan Times
14 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 01:32 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Twitter was flooded with memes as the Indian middle-order failed to build on the platform provided by the openers on Day 2 of the India vs England second Test match at Lord's. Resuming the day at 276 for 3, India were bowled out for 364, losing their last 7 wickets for only 88 runs on Friday.

Having scored two off Friday's first ball, from Ollie Robinson, Rahul mistimed a drive, a shot he had played so well on Thursday, off the seamer's next delivery low to Dom Sibley at short cover. It was the end of a more than six-and-a-half-hour innings of 250 balls that included 12 fours and a six.

India's 278-4 soon became 282-5 when Ajinkya Rahane, looking a shadow of the batsman who scored a Test hundred at Lord's in 2014, fell for his overnight one when edging James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, to Root at first slip.

Pujara, Rahane and captain Kohli have been short of runs, to say the least in this series so far. Rahul and Rohit put on a 126-run stand – India's first three-figure opening stand in overseas Tests in almost 10 years. Rahul then carried on to score a fantastic 129 but he did not get much support from the middle-order.

In the first Test too Rahul and Rohit had given India a great start with a 97-run start but India lost four quick wickets to hand over the advantage.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India's middle-order collapse at Lord's.

If it wasn't for the important stand between two left-handers Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja then India might have folded before reaching 350.

He had made a typically brisk 37, including five fours, when he edged a cut off a wide ball from fast bowler Mark Wood, recalled after Stuart Broad suffered a series-ending calf injury, and was caught behind by opposing wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

India's 331-6 then became 336-7 when Mohammed Shami fell for a duck after tamely chipping off-spinner Moeen Ali to midwicket.

After lunch, Jadeja (40) and Ishant hung around for a bit but once Ishant was dismissed by Anderson, who completed his fifth five-wicket haul by dismissing Bumrah in the next over, the writing was on the wall.

Cricket

India / England / India V England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

2d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie