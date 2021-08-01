Turner wary of Tigers' turners

Australia middle-order batter Ashton Turner said that they are aware of the quality of the spinners they have to play against in the upcoming five-match series.

Turner himself is a part-time spinner and is glad to finally have an opportunity to have pitches that assist the spinners.

"As a batter, I know we have to face quality spinners. We've no doubt that they will bowl a lot of overs," said Turner.

Australia lost their recent T20I series against the West Indies 4-1 but Turner feels that the experience of playing in slow pitches there will definitely help them in Bangladesh. "After speaking to the guys who've played here before, I can say that the pitches here will be on the slower side as they were in the Caribbean. I am happy to have such pitches as a spinner. We don't have them in Australia," said Turner.

Australia will be without a lot of big names as many key players opted out of their tour to the Caribbean and Bangladesh. The visitors will also miss their regular captain Aaron Finch because of injury.