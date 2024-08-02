Turkey’s Olympic shooter breaks silence on viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec won a silver medal and became an overnight online sensation. However, more than his winning the medal, it was his demeanour while competing that left people surprised. He was seen taking part in a mixed team 10m air pistol event while portraying a casual style—with no headwear and one hand tucked in his pocket. He has now opened up about his unexpected fame.

"Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who has taken the Olympic Games by storm, has broken his silence after going viral on the internet. The 51-year-old claimed a silver medal, but it was Dikec's unconventional approach to the competition that has seen his image go viral. And Dikec has revealed the real reason why he opts not to use the typical gear after making headlines all over the world in his fifth Olympics appearance," Daily Mail wrote in an Instagram post. "'I never needed that equipment. I am a natural shooter," the outlet added a comment from the shooter.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

"Give him the gold!" wrote an Instagram user. Yusuf Dikec lost to Serbia in the gold medal match and clinched a silver medal. "Damn! 50-something years old and still wins an Olympic medal. I wanna be him when I get older," added another.

A third posted, "This guy wins on so many levels." A fourth expressed, "He is a legend."

Dikec talked about his rare shooting technique where he keeps both eyes open, unlike most who keep one eye obscured or closed, with Turkish channel TGRT Haber.

"My shooting technique is one of the rare shooting techniques in the world. I shoot with both eyes open. Even the referees are surprised by this," he told the outlet.

"This year we prepared a lot and worked a lot. This success belongs to all of Turkey," he said, adding, "Success doesn't come with your hands in your pockets."