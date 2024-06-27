Turkey strike late to beat Czechs, advance as group runners-up

Reuters
27 June, 2024, 03:25 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 03:30 am

The Czechs needed a win to stand any chance of advancing but the 20th-minute dismissal of attacking midfielder Antonin Barak put a major dent in their plans.

Photo: Reuters
Turkey held off a spirited comeback from the Czech Republic and scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 triumph on Wednesday that confirmed second place in Euro 2024 Group F and booked a last-16 clash with Austria.

The Czechs needed a win to stand any chance of advancing but the 20th-minute dismissal of attacking midfielder Antonin Barak put a major dent in their plans.

Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu's 50th-minute strike made matters even worse but Tomas Soucek's equaliser 16 minutes later offered the Czechs hope.

Turkey, however, secured victory with a stoppage-time strike from Cenk Tosun.

 

UEFA EURO 2024 / Turkey Football Team / Czech Republic football team

