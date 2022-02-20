Tuchel says lacklustre Chelsea showed signs of travel fatigue

Sports

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 02:23 pm

Related News

Tuchel says lacklustre Chelsea showed signs of travel fatigue

"We came from 30 degrees heat and had six players with a cold from the air conditioning on the plane, guys coming from the jet lag that they had in Abu Dhabi," Tuchel said.

Reuters
20 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 02:23 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel shrugged off his side's unconvincing display in their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, blaming the upheaval that came with winning the World Club Cup final in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

"We came from 30 degrees heat and had six players with a cold from the air conditioning on the plane, guys coming from the jet lag that they had in Abu Dhabi," Tuchel said.

"There was no player who slept well in Abu Dhabi because of the temperature and the time difference."

Chelsea had not played in the Premier League for nearly a month before Saturday's London derby and they fell further behind Premier League pace-setters Manchester City and Liverpool while in the Gulf where they were crowned champions.

Tuchel dismissed suggestions that his players had had lots of time to get back into the swing of the Premier League.

"If you think we had a normal week to prepare I can just tell you it is not like this. We try to survive at the moment and you can see it," he said. "There is a lot of pressure going on if you go to the Club World Cup and if you want to win it.

"It's a huge, strange mix of a lot of reasons why I personally did not over-expect today, performance-wise," the German said.

Chelsea will host Ligue 1 side Lille in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday before taking on Liverpool in the League Cup final next weekend.

"I know that we can play better, I know that we want to play better," Tuchel said.

Football

Thomas Tuchel / Chelsea FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again