'This is truly special' - BCB wins Sheikh Kamal National Awards

&#039;This is truly special&#039; - BCB wins Sheikh Kamal National Awards

The National Sports Council (NSC) has announced the names of the winners of the newly introduced Sheikh Kamal National Awards. The award was previously known as the NSC awards and has been renamed after the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is one of the recipients of the award. It's president Nazmul Hassan is delighted with this and said, "When the Bangladesh cricket team achieves something, we all become very happy. We have received several awards- Independence Award, Ekushey Padak to name a few. But the Sheikh Jamal National Award is truly special and it's a great time for us since we are doing so well against Australia," said Hassan. 

The BCB president said that Bangladesh cannot relax after winning the first two matches. "Australia are a very professional side and they will try their best to come back. I think if we play to our potential, there is no way we cannot win this series. But we cannot relax after winning just two matches. We have to be very wary of them," he added.

The 2020 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali, noted Archer Ruman Sana, weightlifter Mabia Akhter Simanta are also among the recipients of this award.

