'True wickets' outside Asia the reason behind high economy rate overseas, says Mustafizur

Sports

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

'True wickets' outside Asia the reason behind high economy rate overseas, says Mustafizur

In the last three years, Mustafizur Rahman's economy rate overseas has been 9.58, compared to 6.01 at home. The pacer explained the reason behind it. "The wickets in Asia are different from those outside Asia. I think it can be a reason [behind the high economy rate]. In Asia, it's sometimes difficult to even score 150. But scores of even above 200 are not safe outside Asia," he said.

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 03:57 pm
&#039;True wickets&#039; outside Asia the reason behind high economy rate overseas, says Mustafizur

Mustafizur Rahman has been the most experienced quick in Bangladesh's current white-ball set-up, having played international cricket for seven years and participating in franchise T20 leagues. But the left-arm seamer hasn't been as lethal as he used to be, especially away from home. The fast bowler believes that pitches outside Bangladesh have a lot to do with this.

In the last three years, Mustafizur Rahman's economy rate overseas has been 9.58, compared to 6.01 at home. The pacer explained the reason behind it. "The wickets in Asia are different from those outside Asia. I think it can be a reason [behind the high economy rate]. In Asia, it's sometimes difficult to even score 150. But scores of even above 200 are not safe outside Asia," he said.

Mustafizur took the world cricket by storm when he took back-to-back five-fors against India in his first two ODIs. He was selected in the ICC ODI team of the year 2015 as well. He was adjudged the emerging player of the season in his first IPL outing. But the fast bowler sustained an injury in England while playing County cricket that sidelined him for a long time.

"After the surgery, my performance was not up to the mark for a year and a half. There is no end to learning. I am trying to improve myself and be among the best bowlers in the world. I am taking advice from my coaches and trying to improve my fitness. I am learning."

Bangladesh lost the second T20I against the West Indies following a below-par performance with the ball. The team management had a meeting with the bowling unit. "We spoke about how to do better in terms of bowling in the next match," Mustafizur concluded. 

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

6h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

4h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

4h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

18h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’