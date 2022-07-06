'True wickets' outside Asia the reason behind high economy rate overseas, says Mustafizur

Mustafizur Rahman has been the most experienced quick in Bangladesh's current white-ball set-up, having played international cricket for seven years and participating in franchise T20 leagues. But the left-arm seamer hasn't been as lethal as he used to be, especially away from home. The fast bowler believes that pitches outside Bangladesh have a lot to do with this.

In the last three years, Mustafizur Rahman's economy rate overseas has been 9.58, compared to 6.01 at home. The pacer explained the reason behind it. "The wickets in Asia are different from those outside Asia. I think it can be a reason [behind the high economy rate]. In Asia, it's sometimes difficult to even score 150. But scores of even above 200 are not safe outside Asia," he said.

Mustafizur took the world cricket by storm when he took back-to-back five-fors against India in his first two ODIs. He was selected in the ICC ODI team of the year 2015 as well. He was adjudged the emerging player of the season in his first IPL outing. But the fast bowler sustained an injury in England while playing County cricket that sidelined him for a long time.

"After the surgery, my performance was not up to the mark for a year and a half. There is no end to learning. I am trying to improve myself and be among the best bowlers in the world. I am taking advice from my coaches and trying to improve my fitness. I am learning."

Bangladesh lost the second T20I against the West Indies following a below-par performance with the ball. The team management had a meeting with the bowling unit. "We spoke about how to do better in terms of bowling in the next match," Mustafizur concluded.