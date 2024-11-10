Trott relishes Bangladesh-Afghanistan rivalry as ODI series heads to decider

Bangladesh and Afghanistan's recent rivalry has become a captivating and closely-fought battle, and head coach Jonathan Trott is thoroughly enjoying the intensity of the series.

After Bangladesh levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1 with a 68-run win in the second game, Trott praised the fierce competition, calling it a "valuable and enjoyable rivalry."

He highlighted the experience of facing Bangladesh, a long-standing Test-playing nation, and spoke about the excitement of matching up against their talented squad.

The series opened with Afghanistan securing a 92-run win in the first ODI, but Bangladesh responded strongly in the second match, setting up a crucial final clash on 11 November.

Reflecting on his team's approach, Trott emphasised their commitment to improvement: "It's wonderful to face a team like Bangladesh. They've been in international cricket for quite a while, and playing against them gives us a chance to see where we stand. We're excited to play a side with such a strong coaching staff and talented players. Our focus is on seizing every opportunity in the upcoming decider."

When asked if changes might be on the cards for the last match, Trott remained cautious. "I'm not ready to announce any changes just yet. We'll consider the conditions and players' form before making a decision. You mentioned the importance of this final match, but for Afghanistan, every game is important (laughs). The next game's significance hasn't increased just because of this defeat; all matches hold equal weight. The team is looking forward to the 'final' on Monday, and everyone's eager to give their best."

Trott also shared his observations on how dew affected play in the second match, although he believed it had limited impact on the outcome. "There was a little bit of dew towards the end, which can sometimes make the ball skid on to the bat. But honestly, it didn't alter much today. We just didn't bat well enough and couldn't make the most of our chances. Rahmat Shah did well, but his run-out was unfortunate," he commented.

As he looks ahead to the decider, Trott reflected on the errors that cost his team in the second match and expressed his commitment to addressing them. "Today, we missed some basics—I always try to reverse situations like these, though it doesn't always work. Our fielding and catching were below par, and we let some chances slip. We also didn't create enough pressure, and our spinners probably could've done a bit more. Batting-wise, we didn't get off to the start we needed, so there's certainly work to do. While we performed well in the first game, we couldn't replicate that today. But we're focused on a strong comeback in the final."

On the series outcome, Trott acknowledged the pressure both sides now face. "Both teams will be feeling the pressure with the series tied at 1-1 (laughs). In both games so far, the team batting first has won, so it could be that winning the toss and batting first is the key to clinching the series."