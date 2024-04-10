Trossard strikes late to rescue Arsenal in Bayern draw

Sports

AFP
10 April, 2024, 03:10 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 03:15 am

Related News

Trossard strikes late to rescue Arsenal in Bayern draw

Trossard came off the bench to equalise in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium after former Tottenham striker Kane put Bayern 2-1 ahead with a first-half penalty.

AFP
10 April, 2024, 03:10 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 03:15 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Arsenal rescued a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich as Leandro Trossard's late leveller stopped Harry Kane making a triumphant return to north London in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Trossard came off the bench to equalise in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium after former Tottenham striker Kane put Bayern 2-1 ahead with a first-half penalty.

Fans in the 60,000 sell-out crowd were relieved to be able to focus on a pulsating clash after security was increased at Champions League games this week.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A media outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against stadiums hosting quarter-finals this week.

UEFA, European football's governing body, confirmed it was aware of the threats but the ties at the Emirates Stadium and in Madrid -- where Real drew with Manchester City -- both went ahead as planned.

Arsenal had taken an early lead through Bukayo Saka before former Gunners winger Serge Gnabry put Bayern back on level terms.

Kane scored a north London derby record 14 goals against Arsenal during his time with Tottenham, making him an inevitable target for taunts for Gunners fans.

When Kane bagged his sixth career goal at the Emirates -- and his 39th in all competitions in his first season with Bayern -- it seemed the England captain would have the last laugh.

But Trossard's dramatic intervention leaves the tie delicately poised ahead of the second leg in Munich on April 17.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been in superb form this season, while Bayern are on the brink of surrendering the German title for the first time in 12 years after a brutal domestic campaign.

But, playing in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, Arsenal looked unusually hesitant at times and will be relieved to have emerged with their hopes of a first European Cup still intact.

Befitting their poor form, Bayern made a nervous start and Alphonso Davies was quickly booked for a challenge on Saka that triggered a second-leg suspension for the Canadian defender.

Mikel Arteta's men took the lead in the 12th minute, showing the intensity and poise that had led Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel to label them "the best team in the Premier League".

Saka started Arsenal's high press, winning the ball deep in Bayern's half before Ben White's return pass picked out the England winger in the area.

Saka's strike was unerring, flashing low past Manuel Neuer into the far corner for his 18th goal in all competitions this term.

But Tuchel's side exposed a rare moment of naivety from Arsenal to draw level six minutes later.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes carelessly surrendered possession and Bayern pounced as perfectly weighted passes from Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka picked out Gnabry, who deftly guided his shot past David Raya from 12 yards.

It was the first time Arsenal had conceded at home in the Champions League this season, and Raya had to pick the ball out of his net again in the 32nd minute.

Leroy Sane's dazzling burst through the heart of the flat-footed Arsenal defence was only halted when William Saliba's crude challenge conceded a penalty.

With boos ringing around the Emirates, Kane kept his composure to send Raya the wrong way from the spot before aiming a broad grin at the Arsenal keeper on his way back to the centre-circle.

In an inspired tactical change, Arteta sent on Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in the second half, lifting Arsenal out of their lethargy in time to snatch a 76th-minute equaliser.

Jesus was the catalyst with a superb surge into the Bayern area that ended with a pin-point pass to Trossard, who gleefully slotted a fine finish past Neuer.

Arsenal were furious not to be given a penalty in the final seconds when Neuer caught Saka in a fitting denouement for a tie on a knife-edge.

Football

Arsenal / Bayern Munich / champions league

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

5h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

18h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

6h | Videos