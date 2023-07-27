Trossard at the double as Gunners down Barcelona

Sports

AFP
27 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 11:44 am

Related News

Trossard at the double as Gunners down Barcelona

Belgian international Trossard netted in the 55th and 78th minutes as the English Premier League runners-up completed an emphatic victory at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

AFP
27 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 11:44 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Leandro Trossard bagged a second-half brace as Arsenal twice came from behind to defeat Spanish champions Barcelona 5-3 in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Belgian international Trossard netted in the 55th and 78th minutes as the English Premier League runners-up completed an emphatic victory at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The start of an entertaining encounter at the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams was delayed by 30 minutes after Arsenal's team bus was held up in traffic en route to the stadium.

When the game finally kicked off, Barcelona began the brighter, with Moroccan forward Abde Ezzalzouli producing a scintillating run down the left flank to set up the Catalans' opener.

Ezzalzouli's cross was met by Raphinha, whose first-time shot was saved by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but only as far as Robert Lewandowski, who rammed in the finish in the seventh minute.

Arsenal however were swift to respond, with England international Bukayo Saka grabbing an equalizer in the 13th minute after a defensive lapse by Barcelona centre-half Andreas Christensen.

Saka missed the chance to fire Arsenal into the lead from the penalty spot on 22 minutes, the winger screwing his shot wide of the post after Ronald Araujo had handled in the area.

Barca however regained the lead just after the half-hour mark, with Raphinha's long-range free-kick deflecting off Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal wall to deceive Ramsdale.

Odegaard made amends just before half-time however, flicking on to Arsenal's new signing Kai Havertz, for the forward to jab in the finish from close range.

Arsenal dominated for long periods of the second half, with Saka missing a golden chance to put the Gunners ahead early in the second half, shooting over from five yards out with the goal begging.

Arsenal's pressure finally told though with Trossard scoring in the 55th and 78th minutes to make it 4-2.

Ferran Torres scored a late consolation for Barcelona in the 88th minute to give the Catalans a glimmer of hope, but Fabio Vieira made certain of victory with a long-range strike a minute before full-time.

Football

Arsenal / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

3h | Panorama
Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

17h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

17h | TBS SPORTS
China and India are economic partners of each other

China and India are economic partners of each other

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price