Sports

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

After the Bangladesh Women's Football team won the SAFF Women's Championship on Monday at the Dasarath Rangasala in Kathmandu by defeating the host nation Nepal 3-1, Sabina Khatun, the team captain, dedicated the trophy to the people of Bangladesh.

"It put an end to our 12- or 13-year wait. The manner in which every Bangladeshi prayed for us... Last night, I even saw a lot of people encourage us to bring the trophy home in comments on social media that they had tagged me in. Therefore, this trophy is the property of Bangladesh's people as a whole," Sabina spoke to the media after the game.

Sabina finished the competition with the most points. The 28-year-old attacker was voted the tournament's Most Valuable Player for her outstanding performance, which included eight goals in five games.

"The Fairplay prize went to Bangladesh. I also took home the most valuable player and top scorer honours. So, aside from winning the title, it is a significant accomplishment for me. This is, in my opinion, the best day of my life "Said Sabina.

Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team / Sabina Khatun

