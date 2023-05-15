Triumphant Barca players chased from pitch by angry Espanyol fans

Sports

AFP
15 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 04:26 pm

Related News

Triumphant Barca players chased from pitch by angry Espanyol fans

Barcelona players sprinted down the tunnel to safety and Xavi said his team had to be respectful as they were not in their stadium.

AFP
15 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 04:26 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Barcelona players were chased from the pitch by angry Espanyol supporters as they celebrated their La Liga triumph on Sunday, with coach Xavi Hernandez saying it was hard to "control" the team's emotions after winning.

The Catalan giants thrashed Espanyol 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella and celebrated on the pitch at full-time, with around 100 Espanyol fans invading the pitch.

Barcelona players sprinted down the tunnel to safety and Xavi said his team had to be respectful as they were not in their stadium.

"It was a very emotional moment, a moment very hard not to celebrate, after so many months of working," Xavi told reporters.

"We didn't celebrate just because we were at Espanyol's ground."

The coach said he did not see the supporters rushing onto the pitch as he had already headed in and had told his players to follow.

"I told them to come in because I thought that was enough," Xavi told Movistar.

"The celebration is normal, but I know we're not at home and we can't lack respect.

"I know (emotions are) difficult to control but I told them the best thing would be to get inside now."
 

Football

FC Barcelona / Espanyol / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

2h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

20m | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

2h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

5h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone