Towhid Hridoy's 93-run innings in vain as A team clean sweep HP team in one day series

Bangladesh A team swept the three-match one-day series against the young High Performance (HP) team after a four-run victory in the rain-affected third and final game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

The A team won the first game by six wickets and the second one by 30 runs. In both games, Mushfiqur Rahim, who played the first two matches to regain his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup played a key role, scoring 70 not out and 62 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim however didn't play the third game, as he underwent a Covid-19 test along with the rest of the national team. Bangladesh team will leave the country tomorrow for Oman.

The match was reduced to 44-overs-a side after a rain interruption and the Bangladesh A team, who opted to bat first, put up 222-9 with opener Shadman Islam top-scoring with 47. Imrul Kayes made 37 to be the other major contributor.

Skipper Mominul Haque, who scored 128 runs in the second game, chipped in with 27 while Yasir Ali and Mosaddek Hossain added 20 runs each.

Hasan Murad was the most successful bowler for the HP team with 4-30. Rejaur Rahman Raja snapped up 2-55 to complement him.

The rain again arrived to reduce the match further to 33 overs and HP got a revised target of 194 in 33 overs. However, they were held back to 189-9 in 33 overs to taste a four-run defeat.

Skipper Towhid Hridoy battled hard but ran out of partners and was stranded on 93 off 79, an innings in which he hit four fours and three sixes. Rejaur Rahman Raja was the other notable scorer with 33.

No one however could give Hridoy adequate support as the HP sensed a victory. However, that did not materialize.

Mosaddek Hossain and Rakibul Hasan claimed three wickets apiece for Bangladesh A.