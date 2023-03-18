Towhid Hridoy makes ODI debut as Tigers bat first in series opener

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 02:08 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After making his T20I debut in the historic series against England, Towhid Hridoy is set to make his ODI debut against Ireland as Bangladesh have been asked to bat first in the series opener at Sylhet. 

This is the first ODI in Sylhet in three years.

Apart from Hridoy, Yasir Ali and Nasum Ahmed also made a comeback in the playing XI replacing Mahmudullah Riyad and Afif Hossain from the 3rd ODI against England which Bangladesh won earlier this month at Chattogram. Mehidy Hasan Miraz who got injured after being struck in the face by a football during Friday's training is also out of the playing XI.

Tamim Iqbal will be in charge of the team. They have a strong batting lineup, as well as potency in their pace attack to go along with their spin expertise.

Ireland are without Murray Commins and Josh Little, who played in their last ODI. They have been replaced by Gareth Delany and Stephen Doheny.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume

