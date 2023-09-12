Towhid Hridoy congratulates friend Wellalage on 'special' five-for against India

"Sri Lanka have shot India down," former England cricketer Dominic Cork said on-air after Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage managed to spin a web around the formidable Indian batting order in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Towhid Hridoy, who played alongside Wellalage for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), congratulated him after his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Less than 24 hours after hammering arch-rivals Pakistan in the rain-marred Asia Cup showdown, Rohit Sharma's Team India made a rollicking start against defending champions Sri Lanka in match No.10 of the continental tournament.

Veteran India skipper Rohit completed 10,000 runs and was on course to play a blinder of a knock against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. Supported by an in-form Shubman Gill, senior opener Rohit guided the Virat Kohli-starrer Team India to 80-0 inside the first 11 overs of the innings. At a time when Rohit's men were hoping to register another massive total in the Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka's rising star Wellalage made his presence felt by dismissing Gill with a brilliant delivery.

Brought into the attack in the 11th over, Wellalage cleaned up Gill for 19 on the first ball of his match-changing spell. Kohli, who played a record-breaking knock against Pakistan, was Wellalage's second victim in the 14th over. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka plucked a simple catch at mid-wicket as Wellalage dismissed Kohli for 3 off 12 balls.

After the drinks break, the 20-year-old bagged the jackpot wicket in the Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka. Wellalage outfoxed Rohit in the 16th over to spark a turnaround for the reigning Asia Cup champions. From 80-0 to 93-3 in 16 overs, India were on the backfoot after Wellalage bowled a maiden and bagged three wickets by leaking just 4 runs in 3 overs. Brought back into the attack by skipper captain Shanaka, Wellalage removed KL Rahul for 39 in the 30th over.

"Congratulations on your first time 5 wickets against India. I have been waiting to share this photo with everyone, and today that wait is over.I enjoyed playing for Jaffna Kings even more because I had a friend like you. Congratulations on your special day, and I hope you have even better days in your life as a player, inshallah. I will always have good wishes and love for you, friend," Towhid Hridoy wrote on Facebook.