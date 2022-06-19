'Toughest race podium of my life': Avik Anwar finishes P2 in second round of Malaysian Championship Series, dedicates to the Sylhet flood victims

Bangladesh's motorsports sector is flying over the moon as the pride of the nation Avik Anwar clinches yet another podium to write his name in the history book of the country once again.

While the Bangladesh cricket team is on the verge of losing a Test match, the sports sector, in general, of the country is not going through that dire of a time.

Bangladesh's motorsports sector is flying over the moon as the pride of the nation Avik Anwar clinches yet another podium to write his name in the history book of the country once again.

Avik Anwar - after many struggles and hardships - has secured P2 out of a total of 52 cars in Race 2 of Round 2 in the Malaysia Championship Series. 

The veteran driver achieved this feat with his blue Honda Civic car that shows the number 44 to be his number.

Avik won Race 2 of Round 1 just a month ago and he was P2 in the championship. As per rules, he had to start both the Race 2 rounds with 15 seconds time penalty and 20kg extra weight in his car. 

Not only that but the radiator of Avik's car broke in Round 2's Race 1 on Lap 1 for which he had to retire his car. That meant Race 2 of Round 2 was a do or die for him and he surpassed that phase with flying colours. 

This P2 in Race 2 of Round 2 eventually means Avik Anwar currently  Malaysia Championship Series on P3.

The trophy that matters
Avik stated that this podium finish was the toughest of his entire career so far.

"Race 2 of Round 2 was 'do or die' for me as I had to retire my car in Race 1 but I am glad I could get a podium finish at P2," Avik, after clinching P2, told The Business Standard (TBS)

"My body is done at the moment. I was battling a severe cold and flu before the race weekend, I have a shoulder injury and a knee injury. Although the sickness healed, the injuries remained."

"This has to be the toughest race podium of my life," he added.

Avik dedicated the podium finish to the flood victims of Sylhet. 

"Lot of people have been affected by the flood back home. I want to dedicate this podium finish to the flood victims of Sylhet," he said during a Facebook live after the race.

The next round will take place on 24 July.

This was Avik's fifth outing in this championship. He became the first Bangladeshi to race and be on the podium in Round 4, Race 2 of the championship back in 2019. 

He also did a 9-hour endurance race in the 2019 Malaysian Sepang 1000 km race.

